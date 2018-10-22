Ted Nugent calls Rock and Roll Hall of Fame omission a “sacrilege”

Ted Nugent

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees were announced earlier this month. The prestigious list included Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, and Def Leppard. For the 19th year in a row, however, Ted Nugent did not make the cut, and the right wing gun-lover is royally pissed out of his mind about it.

“It’s sacrilege,” Nugent vented in a recent interview with MyGlobalMind (via UltimateClassRock). “It’s ultimately disrespectful and cruel to Chuck [Berry], Bo [Diddley] and Little Richard and all the founding fathers in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Because the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame means something, and I don’t have to explain to you, because you know, and you don’t have to explain it to me.”



Eligible since 2000, the hard rocker proceeded to rant by quoting himself in the third person. “Abandon egos, bragging and Ted Nugent speaking on behalf of Ted Nugent – is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grandmaster Flash, Patti Smith and ABBA are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Ted fucking Nugent isn’t?” he said in utter disbelief. “Is that the most outrageous and disgusting lie you have ever seen?”

(Read: A Running List of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Omissions)

As he’s done in the past, Nugent blamed the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame snub on the establishment’s supposed political bias, calling its directors an “ultra-leftist, liberal CEO-driven gang who couldn’t give a rat’s ass about the music.”

Nugent is a proud member of the NRA and proudly advocates for less gun control in America. In fact, following the Parkland massacre this past February, he callously characterized the survivors, who were lobbying for stricter gun laws, as “pathetic” teenage “liars” who “have no soul.” Nugent is also unabashedly pro-Trump (and Kid Rock and Sarah Palin, oof), and vehemently anti-Obama — even to the point that the Secret Service was forced to investigate one of his public death threats against the former president.

Nugent closed his diatribe against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by issuing the following brazen challenge:

“[W]ould like you to find a human being … and believe them when they say Ted Nugent should not be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? I would love to witness that exchange. You would see a person almost melt with guilt because you know they are lying. At the end of the day, it’s not about me – it’s about the music. James Hetfield said it best when Metallica was inducted: ‘Ted Nugent not being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a joke. Ted Nugent is rock and roll’.”

Over the weekend, two-time inductee and longtime Nugent critic David Crosby appeared to take Nugent up on his test, using himself as an example of someone unsurprised by the Hall of Fame omission. “That is really funny stuff,” Crosby tweeted. “He’s not good enough and he never will be ….a hack player and no singer at all ….could not write a decent song if his life depended on it.”