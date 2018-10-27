Tekashi 6ix9ine bodyguard shot at post-sentencing celebration: Report

Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in court for violating the terms of a plea agreement related to a 2015 sex crime case involving a child. Though he was given an additional four years of probation, 6ix9ine avoided prison time and also won’t have to register as a sex offender.

The drama didn’t end in the court room, however. During a post-sentencing dinner celebration, one of 6ix9ine’s bodyguards was shot four times, according to TMZ. The bodyguard was reportedly standing outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, and was transported to a local hospital. An off duty police officer reportedly engaged the shooter, but he remains at large as of publication.



6ix9ine was facing up to three years behind bars for what prosecutors believe was a violation of a plea agreement originally made three years ago. In October 2015, the rapper pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. Per the agreement, 6ix9nine was required to not commit another crime for two years, or else he could face prison time and be forced to register as a sex offender. Since then, however, 6ix9ine has been arrested for misdemeanor assault, driving with a suspended license, and allegedly assaulting a police officer.

During today’s sentencing, the judge warned 6ix9ine to stay out of trouble — or else face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence.