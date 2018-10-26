Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to four years of probation, won’t be required to register as sex offender

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Brooklyn-born rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to four years of probation for violating the terms of a plea agreement related to a 2015 case in which he pled guilty to using a child in a sexual performance. In addition to avoiding jail time, he also won’t be required to register as a sexual offender. Judge Felicia A. Mennin made her ruling this afternoon in a Manhattan courthouse.

As part of the sentencing, 6ix9ine will also need to complete 1000 hours of community service. Additionally, he must “refrain from gang affiliation and the posting or reposting online sexually explicit or violent images of women or children,” as Pitchfork reports.



Born Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine was originally facing up to three years behind bars for what prosecutors believe was a violation of a plea agreement originally made three years ago. In October 2015, the MC pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. Per the agreement, 6ix9nine was required to not commit another crime for two years, or else he could face prison time and be forced to register as a sex offender.

Since then, however, 6ix9ine has been arrested for misdemeanor assault, driving with a suspended license, and allegedly assaulting a police officer. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office argued these arrests represent a violation of the plea agreement, and this past August, requested that the presiding judge hold 6ix9ine accountable.