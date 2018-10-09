The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Lior Phillips

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its latest batch of nominees for the Class of 2019. Radiohead gets another chance. So does Rage Against the Machine. Even Janet Jackson. Hell, there’s even hope for Devo and Roxy Music now. While we won’t know who’s officially in until December, we do know who’s definitely been shut out, which is why we needed to update our list of the 20 eligible artists who have been snubbed worst by the Cleveland institution.

As this list proves, however, things do change.



__________________________________________________________

20. Warren Zevon

Number of Years Snubbed: 25

Number of Albums: 12

Chart Performance: Thanks to “Werewolves of London”, Warren Zevon’s third studio album, 1978’s Excitable Boy, remains the late singer’s most successful effort to date, peaking at No. 8 and finally going Platinum in 1997. Outside of that, he saw relatively modest success — his final album, 2003’s The Wind, topped at No. 12 and was certified Gold — which perhaps explains why he’s been cruelly excluded all these years.

Accolades: After spending years behind the scenes, where he wrote for The Turtles and toured as a session musician for The Everly Brothers, Zevon really came into his own. He collaborated with greats like Jackson Browne and Fleetwood Mac, eventually becoming rock critics’ favorite best-kept secret. Although he’s remained a cult icon, even long after his sudden 2003 passing, his trademark wit and intuitive lyrics continue to inspire countless musicians year after year.

__________________________________________________________

19. Motörhead

Number of Years Snubbed: 17

Number of Albums: 22

Chart Performance: As of 2016, Motörhead have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Accolades: In 2005, they picked up their first Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category for their cover of Metallica’s “Whiplash” on Metallic Attack: The Ultimate Tribute. In 2013, they received the Metal Hammer Golden God Award.

__________________________________________________________

18. Nick Drake

Number of Years Snubbed: 25

Number of Albums: 3

Chart Performance: His albums sold terribly upon release, but have since become essential albums posthumously. His final studio album, 1972’s Pink Moon, sits at No. 321 on Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Albums of All Time list.

Accolades: Since his early death, he’s been cited as an influence by R.E.M., The Cure, Lucinda Williams, Ben Folds, Badly Drawn Boy, Lou Barlow, Mikael Åkerfeldt, and many more. Pink Moon ranked No. 45 among Consequence of Sound’s Top 100 Albums.

__________________________________________________________

17. Depeche Mode

Number of Years Snubbed: 13

Number of Albums: 14

Chart Performance: After finding their footing in the mid-’80s, Depeche Mode have sold more than 100 million records and run off a string of eight straight Top 10 albums in the United States, including last year’s Spirit.

Accolades: Arguably the most popular and influential electronic outfit ever, Depeche Mode finally getting into the Hall of Fame one of these years could open up new opportunities for both their own influences (Kraftwerk) and bands they’ve gone on to inspire (Nine Inch Nails). This year they were passed over after being nominated two years in a row.

__________________________________________________________

16. Pat Benatar

Number of Years Snubbed: 15

Number of Albums: 12

Chart Performance: Let’s see, Pat Benatar has two multi-Platinum albums (1980’s Crimes of Passion and 1981’s Precious Time), five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Top 40 singles, including four No. 1 hits (“Hit Me with Your Best Shot”, “Love Is a Battlefield”, “We Belong”, and “Invincible”). To date, she’s sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Accolades: Benatar was unstoppable in the early ’80s, walking away with four consecutive Grammy wins in the Best Female Rock Vocal Performance: 1981 for Crimes of Passion, 1982 for “Fire and Ice”, 1983 for “Shadows of the Night”, and 1984 for “Love Is a Battlefield”. She was an icon then and she remains one today with her music featured in every facet of pop culture.

__________________________________________________________

15. New Order

Number of Years Snubbed: 13

Number of Albums: 10

Chart Performance: Through their 68 total releases — including LPs, EPs, and singles — New Order have been an unstoppable presence in the UK charts with three Gold albums, two Platinum compilations, three Silver albums, and, you know, the best selling 12-inch single of all time with “Blue Monday”. Stateside, they secured two Gold albums and their Substance compilation was even certified Platinum.

Accolades: Chart success aside, they’ve only been nominated once by the Grammys, and it wasn’t until 2005, and it was a small nomination at that (i.e. Best Dance Recording for “Guilt Is a Useless Emotion” off Waiting for the Siren’s Call). Still, the outfit’s one of the most critically-acclaimed and influential acts of the last 30 years, changing the face of techno, rock, and pop forever.

__________________________________________________________

14. Television

Number of Years Snubbed: 19

Number of Albums: 3

Chart Performance: Not surprisingly, Marquee Moon nor Adventure graced the U.S. charts. However, Marquee did slot at No. 28 on the UK Charts and Adventure even peaked on the same chart at No. 7.

Accolades: Television have no snazzy awards to their name, though their influence is paramount. Critics contend that Marquee Moon remains a cornerstone of alternative rock as it has experienced a wealth of acclaim. In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked it as No. 128 in their 500 greatest albums of all time, and in that same year, NME ranked it as the fourth greatest album of all time.

__________________________________________________________

13. Pixies

Number of Years Snubbed: 7

Number of Albums: 6

Chart Performance: Surfer Rosa spent 60 weeks on the UK Indie Chart, peaking at No. 2. In 2005, a solid 17 years after its release, it was finally certified gold by the RIAA. Its followup, Doolittle, peaked at No. 98 on the US Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the UK Albums Chart. In 1995, it was certified gold by the RIAA. Bossanova, however, was released on a major label (Elektra) and nabbed No. 70 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart.

Accolades: Both Surfer Rosa and Doolittle are consistently cited as one of the greatest albums of the ’80s and the most important albums in alternative rock, having influenced everyone from Nirvana to Radiohead, The Strokes to Pavement. It should be noted their 2009 box set, Minotaur, received a Grammy nomination and that Doolittle ranked No. 14 among Consequence of Sound’s Top 100 Albums.

__________________________________________________________

12. Iron Maiden

Number of Years Snubbed: 15

Number of Albums: 16

Chart Performance: With little radio or television support, Iron Maiden have sold over 90 million records worldwide. And yet regardless of the lineup shifts, several of their albums have received platinum and gold albums both stateside and overseas, specifically 1982’s The Number of the Beast, 1983’s Piece of Mind, 1984’s Powerslave, 1985’s live release Live After Death, 1986’s Somewhere in Time, and 1988’s Seventh Son of a Seventh Son.

Accolades: As of October 2013, the band have played over 2,000 live shows throughout their career. In 2002, they received the Ivor Novello Award for international achievement, and in 2005, were also inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA.

__________________________________________________________

11. Nine Inch Nails

Number of Years Snubbed: 5

Number of Albums: 9

Chart Performance: The band’s debut, 1989’s Pretty Hate Machine, spent a total of 115 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and became the first independently released record to attain a Platinum certification (it’s since been certified thrice). The album’s followup, The Downward Spiral, debuted at No. 2 and remains their most successful album to date at 4x Platinum. Both 1999’s double album The Fragile and 2005’s With Teeth debuted at No. 1. Shall we go on?

Accolades: In addition to hallmarking industrial music for mainstream audiences, Nine Inch Nails has remained one of the most influential acts to come out of Generation X. To date, they’ve been nominated for 12 Grammys, winning two for Best Metal Performance (“Wish”, “Happiness in Slavery”). It should be noted its mastermind Trent Reznor has nabbed several choice awards, specifically an Oscar for his original score behind David Fincher’s The Social Network.

__________________________________________________________