The Avett Brothers, Future Islands headlining benefit concert for Hurricane Florence relief

The Avett Brothers will headline a concert benefitting Hurricane Florence relief on Tuesday, November 13th in eastern North Carolina. All proceeds from the event will be donated back to “the resilient people and organizations contributing to Hurricane Florence Relief efforts.”

Future Islands and Valient Thorr, two bands with ties to the area, will also perform. Inner Banks Media, East Carolina University, The City of Greenville, and Uptown Greenville are organizing the event, which will unfold at the Minges Coliseum.



“We are honored by the opportunity to contribute to our friends and neighbors affected by Hurricane Florence,” Seth Avett said in a statement. “We hope this performance not only provides some financial relief for victims of the storm, but also is an occasion to celebrate the resilience of the people of North Carolina.”

Upper level tickets are going for $65, while lower level seating will cost you $75. Tickets go on sale next Friday here. Do a good thing.