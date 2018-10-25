Menu
The Avett Brothers perform new song “Roses and Sacrifice” on Seth Meyers: Watch

The Americana four-piece has been playing the song in concert over the last year

by
on October 25, 2018, 9:23am
The Avett Brothers on Seth Meyers
It’s been two years since the indie folk quartet The Avett Brothers released their well-received latest record, 2016’s True Sadness. Slowing down isn’t something the band has done over their nearly two decades as a band, however, and that has held true over the last two years. They’ve been debuting new material during their live shows, including a track they first played last summer called “Roses and Sacrifice”. Last night, they brought the song to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The bouncy Americana song isn’t as peppy as it may seem. It recounts the strain The Avett Brothers’ busy professional life can have on personal relationships in lines like, “Spent too much time apart/ God bless, we got to start again/ Your heart’s been suffering/ I try to hold it every now and then.” Watch the replay of the performance below.

Per Meyers, The Avett Brothers are set to headline a Hurricane Florence relief concert on Tuesday, November 13th at East Carolina University. They’ll be joined by Future Islands and Valient Thorr.

