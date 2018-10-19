The Cranberries release Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th anniversary edition: Stream

The Cranberries

Today, The Cranberries celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut record, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, with a new deluxe reissue. Stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Originally released in 1993, Everybody Else Is Doing It featured the Irish alternative outfit’s smash hits “Linger” and “Dreams”. This new edition features a remaster of the original record plus B-sides “Liar”, “Where You Were”, “Them”), album outtakes (“Íosa”, “Linger” (Dave Bascombe mix), an atlernate version of “How”), and their 1991 Uncertain EP. Also included early demos from when the band was still called The Cranberry Saw Us, such as “Sunday”, an early version of “Linger”, “Fast One”, and “Shine Down”.



(Read: The Cranberries’ Stunning Debut Does More Than Just Linger 25 Years Later)

The final part of the collection is a number of live recordings, including a 1991 perform at Ireland’s Cork Rock festival. There are also a pair of RTÉ radio sessions (from 1991 and 1993) and a BBC Radio 1 session from 1992.

The Cranberries intend to release their final album next year, in accordance with the wishes of their late lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan. O’Riordan passed away from drowning back in January.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Artwork:

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Tracklist:

Disco One: Original album remastered

01. I Still Do

02. Dreams

03. Sunday

04. Pretty

05. Waltzing Back

06. Not Sorry

07. Linger

08. Wanted

09. Still Can’t…

10. I Will Always

11. How

12. Put Me Down

Disco Two: Album out-takes

01. Íosa

02. What You Were

(Demo)

03. Linger

(Dave Bascombe mix)

04. How (Alternate version)

Single b-sides

05. Liar

06. What You Were

07. Reason

08. How (Radical mix)

09. Them

10. Pretty

(Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)

Debut EP

11. Uncertain

12. Nothing Left At All

13. Pathetic Senses

14. Them

Early demos *

15. Dreams (Unmixed)

16. Sunday

17. Linger

18. Chrome Paint

19. Fast One

20. Shine Down

21. Dreams (Pop mix)

*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us

Disc Three: Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)

01. Put Me Down

02. Dreams

03. Uncertain – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)

04. Pretty

05. Wanted

06. Daffodil Lament

07. Linger

08. I Can’t Be With You

09. How

10. Ode to My Family

11. Not Sorry

12. Waltzing Back

13. Dreams

14. Ridiculous Thoughts

15. Zombie

16. (They Long to Be) Close to You

Disc Four: Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991

01. Dreams

02. Uncertain

03. Reason

04. Put Me Down

John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992

05. Waltzing Back

06. Linger

07. Wanted

08. I Will Always

Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993

09. The Icicle Melts

10. Wanted

11. Like You Used To

12. False