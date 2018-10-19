The Cranberries release Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th anniversary edition: Stream

Today, The Cranberries celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut record, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, with a new deluxe reissue. Stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.
Originally released in 1993, Everybody Else Is Doing It featured the Irish alternative outfit’s smash hits “Linger” and “Dreams”. This new edition features a remaster of the original record plus B-sides “Liar”, “Where You Were”, “Them”), album outtakes (“Íosa”, “Linger” (Dave Bascombe mix), an atlernate version of “How”), and their 1991 Uncertain EP. Also included early demos from when the band was still called The Cranberry Saw Us, such as “Sunday”, an early version of “Linger”, “Fast One”, and “Shine Down”.
(Read: The Cranberries’ Stunning Debut Does More Than Just Linger 25 Years Later)
The final part of the collection is a number of live recordings, including a 1991 perform at Ireland’s Cork Rock festival. There are also a pair of RTÉ radio sessions (from 1991 and 1993) and a BBC Radio 1 session from 1992.
The Cranberries intend to release their final album next year, in accordance with the wishes of their late lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan. O’Riordan passed away from drowning back in January.
Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Artwork:
Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Tracklist:
Disco One: Original album remastered
01. I Still Do
02. Dreams
03. Sunday
04. Pretty
05. Waltzing Back
06. Not Sorry
07. Linger
08. Wanted
09. Still Can’t…
10. I Will Always
11. How
12. Put Me Down
Disco Two: Album out-takes
01. Íosa
02. What You Were
(Demo)
03. Linger
(Dave Bascombe mix)
04. How (Alternate version)
Single b-sides
05. Liar
06. What You Were
07. Reason
08. How (Radical mix)
09. Them
10. Pretty
(Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)
Debut EP
11. Uncertain
12. Nothing Left At All
13. Pathetic Senses
14. Them
Early demos *
15. Dreams (Unmixed)
16. Sunday
17. Linger
18. Chrome Paint
19. Fast One
20. Shine Down
21. Dreams (Pop mix)
*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us
Disc Three: Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)
01. Put Me Down
02. Dreams
03. Uncertain – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)
04. Pretty
05. Wanted
06. Daffodil Lament
07. Linger
08. I Can’t Be With You
09. How
10. Ode to My Family
11. Not Sorry
12. Waltzing Back
13. Dreams
14. Ridiculous Thoughts
15. Zombie
16. (They Long to Be) Close to You
Disc Four: Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991
01. Dreams
02. Uncertain
03. Reason
04. Put Me Down
John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992
05. Waltzing Back
06. Linger
07. Wanted
08. I Will Always
Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993
09. The Icicle Melts
10. Wanted
11. Like You Used To
12. False