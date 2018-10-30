The Good The Bad & The Queen make live return on Jools Holland: Watch

The Good The Bad & The Queen on Jools Holland

The Good The Bad & The Queen — the supergroup comprising Damon Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen — will make their long-awaited return on November 16th with the release of their sophomore album, Merrie Land.

In anticipation, TGTBTQ appeared on Later… with Jools Holland Tuesday night and performed the album’s title track live for the first time. It marked the collective’s first time together on stage since reuniting for a benefit concert in 2011. Replay the performance below.



Tuesday’s episode of Jools Holland also saw the return of another long-dormant artist: Robyn. The Swedish pop singer has come back into the spotlight following the release of her first album in eight years, Honey, last week. For her appearance, Robyn chose to perform the album’s first single, “Missing U”, along with her past favorite, “With Every Heartbeat”. Replay both performances below.

(Read: 10 Ways Robyn Was Ahead of Her Time)