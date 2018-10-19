The Good The Bad & The Queen to release new album, Merrie Land, in November

The Good The Bad & The Queen

Damon Albarn is a man of his word. In a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, the assiduous UK frontman promised a new album from The Good The Bad & The Queen would arrive before year’s end. Now, an advert in Uncut magazine has revealed that an LP titled, Merrie Land, is due for release on November 16th (via @DamonAlbarnUnofficial).

The Good, The Bad & The Queen, a supergroup which also features The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, dropped their self-titled debut album way back in 2007. Albarn has called the long-awaited follow-up record “an ode to the North of England,” one which he worked on with David Bowie producer Tony Visconti.



As a reddit user points out, the artwork to Merrie Land is taken from the 1945 British anthology horror film, Dead of Night.

Albarn is currently wrapping up a North American tour with one of his other acclaimed outfits, Gorillaz. This weekend, they’ll stage their Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles. Hopefully tour dates for The Good The Bad & The Queen aren’t far behind.

We’ve reached out to representatives for Albarn and The Good The Bad & The Queen for more information.