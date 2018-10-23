The Good The Bad & The Queen premiere new single “Merrie Land”: Stream

The Good The Bad The Queen, photo by Pennie Smith

With Gorillaz’s Humanz tour winding down, mastermind Damon Albarn is looking ahead to his next project. As we noted late last week, Albarn has reactivated his supergroup The Good The Bad & The Queen for the release of a new album called Merrie Land, which is set to arrive on November 16th. Below, you can stream the album’s title track, which also serves as its first single.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen, which features Albarn alongside The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, released their self-titled debut album way back in 2007. Albarn has called the long-awaited follow-up record “an ode to the North of England,” one which he worked on with David Bowie producer Tony Visconti.



Merrie Land Tracklist:

01. Merrie Land

02. Gun to the Head

03. Nineteen Seventeen

04. The Great Fire

05. Lady Boston

06. Drifters & Trawlers

07. The Truce of Twilight

08. Ribbons

09. The Last Man to Leave

10. The Poison Tree

The Good The Bad & The Queen have also begun to map out a supporting tour in promotion of Merrie Land. Next week, they’re scheduled to appear on Later… with Jools Holland, which they’ll follow up in December with a run of UK shows.

The Good The Bad & The Queen 2018 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Blackpool, UK @ The North Pier

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/04 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

12/05 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

12/06 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre