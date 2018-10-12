The Killers’ Dave Keuning announces debut solo album, Prismism

Dave Keuning, photo by Dana Trippe

The Killers’ founding guitarist, Dave Keuning, sat out of the band’s recent tour, opting to focus on his solo work instead. The result of those sessions is his debut LP, Prismism, which finds Keuning indulging his love of keyboards as he steps into the spotlight as frontman. Prismism lands on January 25th, 2019.

Keuning played nearly every instrument on the 14-track album, which was assembled from, as a press release notes, “hundreds of voice memos that he stockpiled while on tour with The Killers over the last decade.”



“This record shows sides of me that maybe people haven’t had a chance to see before,” Keuning told Rolling Stone. “Like, they may not have known I had all these keyboard riffs hidden away. But now I’ve finally gotten them out.”

Accompanying the announcement is Prismism’s lead single, “Restless Legs”, which foregrounds Keuning’s keyboard fixation against a vibrant, kaleidoscopic melody that recalls The Killers at their most playful. Russell Sheaffer directed the song’s clever video, which channels MTV’s heyday with its herky-jerky animation. Watch it below.

Keuning will hit the road next month for a handful of dates in support of the new album. See his itinerary below.

Keuning 2018 Tour Dates:

11/06 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/07 – Silverlake, CA @ The Satellite

11/12 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Night and Day

12/10 – London, UK @ Dingwalls