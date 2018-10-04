The Kills get nostalgic with rowdy performance of “Sour Cherry” on Conan: Watch

The Kills, photo by Heather Kaplan

Musical performances will be no longer be a part of Conan once the TBS talk show dials things back next year, but the ginger-haired host is enjoying ’em while he’s still got ’em. Last night, he welcomed The Kills back to the show to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of 2008’s Midnight Boom and their first Conan performance. And, just as they did in 2008, they unleashed a raucous rendition of that album’s “Sour Cherry”.

Check it out below.



As we wait for a follow-up to 2016’s Ash & Ice, why not check out the 7-inch they released this past March, which features covers of both Saul Williams and Peter Tosh.