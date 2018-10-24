Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel gets new trailer, premiere date: Watch

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amy Sherman-Palladino comedy that’s emerged as Amazon Prime’s leading original series, cleaned up at the Emmys this year, taking home Best Comedy Series in addition to statues for stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. We got a teaser for its second season earlier this year, and now Amazon has released both a full trailer and a premiere date.

Midge takes the stage on Wednesday, December 5th, and the series describes its sophomore outing thusly: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her — especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”



See the trailer below.

A third season has already been ordered by Amazon.