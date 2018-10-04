The Police announce new box set Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings

The Police, 2018

Rare is the day we get to write about The Police. Ever since Sting, Stewart Copeland, and Andy Summers threw down their badges in 2008, things have been fairly quiet for the group. This holiday season, however, they’re back with a new box set.

Due out November 16th, Every Move You Make: The Studio Recordings collects all five studio albums on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, in addition to a sixth record dubbed, Flexible Strategies, which strings together 12 non-album recordings and B-sides.



Each record — 1978’s Outlandos d’Amour, 1979’s Reggatta de Blanc, 1980’s Zenyatta Mondatta, 1981’s Ghost in the Machine, and 1983’s Synchronicity –was re-mastered at half speed by Miles Showel at Abbey Road Studios.

In addition to music, the package comes with a special 24 page, 12”x12” photo book that includes a ton of rare and unseen images from the band’s personal archives. So, if we’re lucky, we’ll see cute photos of Copeland strangling Sting!

Consult the tracklist for Flexible Strategies and peep photos of the box set down below. Meanwhile, catch up with Sting our latest episode of Kyle Meredith With…, which finds the legendary singer-songwriter talking reggae, Shaggy, and Dune.

Flexible Strategies Tracklist:

Side One:

01. Dead End Job (1978)

02. Landlord (1979)

03. Visions Of The Night (1979)

04. Friends (1980)

05. A Sermon (1980)

06. Shambelle (1981)

Side Two:

07. Flexible Strategies (1981)

08. Low Life (1981)

09. Murder By Numbers (1983)

10. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (1983)

11. Someone To Talk To (1983)

12. Once Upon A Daydream (1983)

Cover Artwork: