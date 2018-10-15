The Smashing Pumpkins share Halloween-themed video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” starring Mark McGrath: Watch

Smashing Pumpkins' video for “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the greatest music video bands of all time: “1979”, “Today”, “Zero”, “Tonight, Tonight”, “Ava Adore”, “Stand Inside Your Love”, the list could go on forever. Sadly, they’ve been a little weak with the medium ever since their 2007 reunion.

Though, perhaps they just needed to wait for the right moment and song. Alas, that time has come as the band has returned with their first great music video in 15+ years for easily their strongest single in just as much time, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”.



Directed by Billy Corgan and longtime visual collaborator Linda Strawberry, the seasonal clip finds the band finally indulging in their obvious Halloween roots. There are costumes. There are candles. There are tricks. There are treats. There is Mark McGrath.

It’s an aesthetically pleasing experience that beautifully matches the song’s mood. So, warm up your PSL, grab a handful of candy corn, and watch below.

The Rick Rubin-produced Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1: No Past. No Future. No Sun. hits stores on November 16th. To celebrate, the band’s announced a string of intimate anniversary shows, all of which you can peep down below. You can grab tickets here.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

10/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

10/18 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/02 – Tulsa, IK @ Brady Theater

12/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre