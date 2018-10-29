The Specials announce first album of original material in 20 years, Encore

The Specials, photo by Debi Del Grande

British 2 Tone icons The Specials have announced their first album of new music in 20 years. Entitled Encore, the February 1st, 2019 release follows 2001’s Conquering Ruler covers album, and features the group’s first original material since 1998’s Guilty ’til Proven Innocent!.

Encore also marks the return of original lead vocalist Terry Hall, who entered the studio with the band for the first time since 1981’s classic “Ghost Town”. Founding members Lynval Golding and Horace Panter are also back, with drummer Kenrick Rowe and Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock rounding out the lineup.



Hall, Golding, and Panter produced the 10-track effort alongside touring keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen. While eight of the songs are originals, two are covers: an opening rendition of The Equals’ “Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys” and a take on The Valentines’ “Blam Blam Fever”. The CD edition of Encore also includes a live album called The Best of The Specials Live.

Fans will also have the chance to catch the band perform live on an 2019 UK tour, the dates of which will be revealed tomorrow, October 30th. Those who pre-order the record by Noon today will get access to pre-sale tickets for the shows.

Find the Encore tracklist and artwork below.

Encore Artwork:

Encore Tracklist:

01. Black Skinned Blue-Eyed Boys

02. B.L.M.

03. Vote For Me

04. The Lunatics

05. Breaking Point

06. Blam Blam Fever

07. 10 Commandments

08. Embarrassed By You

09. The Life And Times (Of A Man Called Depression)

10. We Sell Hope