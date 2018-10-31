Theo Impala share retro-inspired music video for “Only You”: Watch

Theo Impala (Theophilus London and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker)

Theo Impala, the super duo comprised of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London, have shared a new music video for “Only You”. Their collaborative cover of Steve Monite’s 1984 single of the same name was first premiered on Virgil Abloh’s Beats 1 radio program on October 20th, just days after the newly formed two-piece made its live debut in Los Angeles.

The visual, helmed by Frankie Latina (Moderus Operandi, Skinny Dip), is a fuzzy and retro-inspired watch that features Theo Impala themselves, as well as a host of random scenes. We see black balloons being held by a half-naked woman, milk being poured over bare skin, and freaky masked humans in gauzy pink rooms. There’s also footage of the duo performing in what looks to be The Peppermint Club, the same venue where they held their first concert.



Check it out below.

“Only You” comes ahead of a new London album, which follows his Nights B4 BeyBey mixtape. It’s likely to include more Parker collaborations, aka Theo Impala material.