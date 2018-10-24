Blondie’s Chris Stein on Sharing Joints With Bowie and Jagger

Chris Stein, This Must Be the Gig

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! As cofounder of the legendary punk outfit Blondie, Chris Stein found himself at the absolute center of one of the most important scenes in rock history. To commemorate that moment, he’s releasing a new book of previously unseen photographs called Point of View: Me, New York City, and the Punk Scene. Much like the book, host Lior Phillips’ chat with Stein is filled with fascinating stories and characters, like smoking a joint with Bowie and Mick Jagger, seeing professional wrestling with Lydia Lunch, and watching movies with Jane Fonda and Kris Kristofferson.

This episode was brought to you by our friends at Vivid Seats.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

Follow the series on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter