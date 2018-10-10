Devon Welsh on Dropping Majical Cloudz, Growing Up with Metal, and Meeting the Band Live

Devon Welsh, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! On this week’s episode, host Lior Phillips checks in with Devon Welsh, just before a recent show in Chicago. The former Majical Cloudz frontman released his first album under his own name, and the accompanying is a must-attend. Lior and Devon chat about the courage it took to step out on his own, singing for a metal band as a teenager, using a rental sedan as a tour vehicle, and a childhood meeting with ’90s alt rockers Live.

