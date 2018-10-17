Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Futurehood’s Mister Wallace and Roy Kinsey on Building their Groundbreaking LGBTQ-Focused Label

The collective discuss the importance of representation and the origins of their artistic drive

by
October 17, 2018
0 comments

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! On this week’s episode, host Lior Phillips is joined by rappers Mister Wallace and Roy Kinsey of groundbreaking LGBTQ-focused label Futurehood. The collective is currently exposing the world to queer-identifying rappers, DJs, and singers from Chicago’s fertile hip-hop scene. The duo chat with host Lior Phillips about the importance of representation, the origins of their artistic drive, and their upcoming showcase during Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago.

