The Sugarcubes’ Siggi Baldursson and KEXP DJ Kevin Cole Take Us to Iceland Airwaves

Iceland Airwaves

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! With Iceland Airwaves just around the corner, host Lior Phillips checks in with two people close to the source for one of the most exciting festivals of the year.

First up, Lior chats with Siggi Baldursson, one of the founding members of the legendary outfit The Sugarcubes. In recent years, Siggi has acted as managing director of Iceland Music, and shares some of the exciting young acts coming out of the local scene.

Shortly after, Lior speaks with KEXP DJ Kevin Cole. Ever wonder how a Seattle radio station became an essential partner in a music festival half a world away? Lior and Kevin dig into the origins of the partnership, Kevin’s favorite moments in Iceland Airwaves history, and much more.

