This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Jason DeMarco and Zola Jesus on Building Adult Swim Festival

This Must Be the Gig heads to the strange world of Rick and Morty and Venture Bros.

by
on October 03, 2018, 3:30pm
Zola Jesus, Adult Swim, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be the Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! In honor of this weekend’s inaugural Adult Swim Festival, host Lior Phillips checks in with the man behind the festival, Jason DeMarco, as well as one of the most exciting acts on the bill, Zola Jesus. Listen in for details about a secretive Rick & Morty performance, Zola Jesus’ first Britney Spears concert, and the story behind how Jason introduced Killer Mike to El-P, altering the face of the rap world forever.

