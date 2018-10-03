Thom Yorke previews Suspiria soundtrack with new song “Has Ended”: Stream

Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of Suspiria is a dance film as much as it’s a horror film, and it has Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to thank for providing its accompanying score. For the first time in his legendary career, Yorke has composed music for a feature film.

Our first preview came via “Suspirium”, the soundtrack’s first single featuring the melodic theme that recurs throughout the film and its score. Now, Yorke has unveiled a second track in “Has Ended”. Take a listen below.



In his review of Suspiria, Dan Caffrey had this to say about Yorke’s score:

Just as notable as Suspiria’s entrancing choreography is its score. Composed by Yorke, there are a handful of nods to the horror-synth attacks of Goblin (who scored the original 1977 film). But there’s also a delicacy at play whenever Yorke highlights the film’s more internal character moments. Contemplative piano takes us into Susie’s (Dakota Johnson) past as a Mennonite, and jazz drums smoothly hiss during strolls taken by Susie’s roommate, Sara (Mia Goth), through the school’s cavernous halls. If Yorke truly was “making spells” when dreaming up Suspiria’s music, not all of them were frightening.

Yorke’s soundtrack to Suspiria will be available across digital platforms, as well as a 2-LP gatefold package pink vinyl and 2-CD set. Pre-orders are ongoing here ahead of its October 26th release. The film itself premieres in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before opening wide on November 2nd.