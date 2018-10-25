Thom Yorke to release new solo album in 2019

Thom Yorke, photo by Killian Young

Tomorrow marks the release of Thom Yorke’s first-ever original film score for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria. According to a new interview with Spain’s El Mundo, more new music from the Radiohead frontman is on the way in 2019.

Asked about future projects, Yorke told El Mondo that he’s “trying to finish a record” with longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.



Despite his best efforts, Yorke said the album is reflective of recent events: “I didn’t have the wish to make politically charged music, but everything I do goes that way anyways,” Yorke explained. “I’m trying to finish a record with Nigel, and it’s going that way. It’s something that’s always there.”

In the interview, Yorke specifically griped about the UK government’s mishandling of Brexit and the political apathy that has ensued. “There is a vacuum of accommodation and denial where all opinions are the same and nothing has consequences,” Yorke remarked. “You can demonstrate the corruption that occurred in the Brexit vote and people respond: ‘Oh, yes, obvious.'”

Discussing the album’s sound, Yorke said, “It’s very electronic, but different to anything I’ve done till now. The method has been the opposite of depending on computers. It’s a weird process by which we made a song in the studio, we break it after that, we rebuild it with a live mix and it comes out different again, and that’s what we record. We’ve improvised with a lot of sounds and effects. It has been a very weird way to make a record, which is very exciting.”

The interviewer also asked Yorke if he had “gotten bored of computers,” to which Yorke responded, “I always get bored.”

Yorke has debuted several new songs in solo concerts over the last year or so, and presumambly, some of that material will find its way onto the forthcoming album. Below, watch performance footage of a track called “The Axe”. Come November, he’ll return to the road for a leg of North American tour dates, where we’ll likely hear more new material. You can see his complete upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Yorke’s sophomore solo album, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, was released in 2014.

Thom Yorke 2018 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/30 – Washington, DC @ John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall

12/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

12/02 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

12/04 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at the University of Minnesota

12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

12/11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan