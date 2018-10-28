Thom Yorke performs Suspiria songs, debuts 60-minute mix on BBC Radio: Watch

Thom Yorke performing at BBC Radio

Thom Yorke took over BBC Radio 6’s airwaves on Sunday to showcase his debut film score for Suspiria. The Radiohead frontman spoke to BBC Radio DJ Mary Anne Hobbs about the soundtrack, including some of the influences and his experience working alongside his children (Yorke’s son drums on the soundtrack, while his daughter assisted her father with some of its artwork).

Additionally, Yorke performed three songs from the soundtrack, specifically: “Unmade”, “Open Again”, and “Suspirium”. He also played a 60-minute mix comprising his favorite atmospheric records, including James Blake, Faust, and Steve Reich, in addition to a previously unreleased Yorke track called “Suspiria Solo Glass Harmonica”. Listen to the mix in full here.

