Thom Yorke shares eerie, sprawling new Suspiria track, “Volk”: Stream

Thom Yorke of Radiohead

We’re as amped for Thom Yorke’s score to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of Suspiria as much as we are the film itself, and today the Radiohead frontman has given us yet another taste of the atmosphere he’s conjuring with “Volk”.

“Volk”, which follows the classical “Suspirium” and bluesy “Has Ended”, is notable for several reasons, not the least of which being that it’s the first Suspiria track we’ve heard to feature no vocals. It’s also indebted to Goblin’s original, synth-driven score much more than its predecessors, with the majority of the six-and-a-half-minute track propelled by seesawing synths and piercing atmospherics. It takes on several forms throughout its runtime, evolving from something almost playful to something infinitely more menacing. Stick around for the final 30 seconds, which evoke the heavy, labored breaths of something large and terrifying.



Take a listen below.

In his review of Suspiria, Dan Caffrey had this to say about Yorke’s score:

Just as notable as Suspiria’s entrancing choreography is its score. Composed by Yorke, there are a handful of nods to the horror-synth attacks of Goblin (who scored the original 1977 film). But there’s also a delicacy at play whenever Yorke highlights the film’s more internal character moments. Contemplative piano takes us into Susie’s (Dakota Johnson) past as a Mennonite, and jazz drums smoothly hiss during strolls taken by Susie’s roommate, Sara (Mia Goth), through the school’s cavernous halls. If Yorke truly was “making spells” when dreaming up Suspiria’s music, not all of them were frightening.

Yorke’s soundtrack to Suspiria will be available across digital platforms, as well as a 2-LP gatefold package pink vinyl and 2-CD set. Pre-orders are ongoing here ahead of its October 26th release. The film itself premieres in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before opening wide on November 2nd.