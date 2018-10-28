Menu
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter contributes new song “Riga (Take 5)” to Latvian film: Stream

The 14-minute house cut appears in the Latvian film, Riga (Take 1)

on October 28, 2018, 12:00am
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has contributed new music to the Latvian film, Riga (Take 1). The 14-minute techno house track is titled, “Riga (Take 5)”, and appears as a bonus cut on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack recently received a limited vinyl release in Europe, and a full recording of “Riga (Take 5)” has now made its way online. Take a listen below.


IMDb provides the following plot synopsis for Riga (Take 1):

“Four women: Elita, an impassioned actress, Elina, her daughter, Iveta, a tourist guide and Paulina, a teenage ballet dancer. All are in love and going through strong emotions. A free-style composition about passion and arts, a visually stunning cinematic jazz partition.”

And here’s the trailer:

Bangalter also contributed music to Gaspar Noé’s controversial new horror film, Climax.

