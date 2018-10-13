Three Doors Down bassist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Todd Harrell of Three Doors Down

Todd Harrell, a founding member and bassist of Three Doors Down, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Harrell, a convicted felon, was arrested in June of this year after allegedly striking his wife. He was subsequently charged with simple assault, felony weapon possession, and drug possession.



On Thursday, a judge in Mississippi sentenced Harrell to the maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars, according to TMZ.

Harrell was fired from Three Doors Down in 2013 after being convicted of vehicular homicide and driving while impaired. He was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2014, Harrell was arrested again and charged with a DUI.