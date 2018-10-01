Titus Andronicus surprise release Home Alone on Halloween EP: Stream

Titus Andronicus

Titus Andronicus are welcoming in fall with a surprise new EP release, Home Alone on Halloween. The three-track effort is available now in all formats from Merge, including a limited-edition pumpkin orange 12-inch vinyl shipping immediately.

The EP was recorded concurrently with the band’s most recent album, A Productive Cough. Home Alone on Halloween gets its name from the title track, a soulful yet haunted reimagining of “Home Alone” from A Productive Cough. The new version features new lead vocals from Matt “Money” Miller. Also included are a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Only a Hobo” and the nearly 17-minute, 1,200-word “A Letter Home”.



In a statement, frontman Patrick Stickles said,

“Death is not scary. Everyone has to die, but not everyone gets to die surrounded by love with the satisfaction of a life well-lived. What frightens me, far more than ghouls or goblins, is knowing that I may yet face the former without the comfort of the latter. When it comes to that of which nightmares are made, a werewolf popping out of the bushes is nothing next to a life without love when it is too late to turn back.”

Take a listen below, plus watch the lyric video for “A Letter Home”.

Home Alone on HalloweenA Reductive Scoff follows Titus Andronicus’ mixtape from back in August.

Titus Androncius have also added a Jersey City Halloween night gig to their upcoming tour. The trek will mark the band’s first full-band tour in nearly two years, and you can find the itinerary below.

Titus Andronicus 2018 Tour Dates:

10/12 – New Haven, CT @ Space Gallery #

10/13 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street #

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo #

10/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class #

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner #

10/18 – Bloomington, IL @ The Bishop #

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/20 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

10/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

10/23 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Cafe

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) *

10/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco *

10/28 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House *

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

10/31 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall ^

11/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^

11/02 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall ^

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel ^

* = w/ Ted Leo solo

# = w/ Summer Cannibals

^ = w/ Spider Bags