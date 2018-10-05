Menu
Unheard version of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ “The Best of Everything” surfaces on new archival collection

The greatest hits compilation is due out November 16 and features 38 tracks from the artist's career

by
on October 05, 2018, 4:29pm
0 comments
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, photo Aaron Rappaport

A year on, and the death of Tom Petty still feels like a tremendous loss to rock fans (including our very own Michael Roffman, who waxed poetic about the singer’s works on the one-year anniversary of his passing). Still, his incredible catalog of catchy jams and wailing ballads lingers on. Last week brought the release of the posthumous box set An American Treasure, featuring 60 tracks culled from the rock icon’s extensive catalog. Now, Geffen Reccords and UME have set a November 16th release for a new greatest hits collection called The Best of Everything.

The 38-track set serves as a microcosm of Petty’s career, featuring remastered tracks from The Heartbreakers, his first band Mudcrutch, and even to his solo work. The box set also contains two previously unreleased tracks, “For Real,” and an alternate version of “The Best of Everything” that includes a heretofore-unheard second verse originally meant for the Heartbreakers’ 1985 album Southern Accents. Stream the latter via Spotify below.

(Read: Reliving My Greatest Hits with Tom Petty)

The album will be released in a 2-CD box set and digital formats, and is packaged with a heartfelt essay on Petty from Cameron Crowe. Die-hard vinyl-heads can also pick it up in black and clear vinyl versions on December 7th.

Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The Best of Everything Cover Art:

Tom Petty: The Best of Everything

The Best of Everything Tracklist:

Disc 1
01.  Free Fallin’
02.  Mary Jane’s Last Dance
03.  You Wreck Me
04.  I Won’t Back Down
05.  Saving Grace
06.  You Don’t Know How It Feels
07.  Don’t Do Me Like That
08.  Listen To Her Heart
09.  Breakdown
10.  Walls (Circus)
11.  The Waiting
12.  Don’t Come Around Here No More
13.  Southern Accents
14.  Angel Dream (No. 2)
15.  Dreamville
16.  I Should Have Known It
17.  Refugee
18.  American Girl
19.  The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)
Disc 2
01.  Wildflowers
02.  Learning To Fly
03.  Here Comes My Girl
04.  The Last DJ
05.  I Need To Know
06.  Scare Easy
07.  You Got Lucky
08.  Runnin’ Down A Dream
09.  American Dream Plan B
10.  Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)
11.  Trailer
12.  Into The Great Wide Open
13.  Room At The Top
14.  Square One
15.  Jammin’ Me
16.  Even The Losers
17.  Hungry No More
18.  I Forgive It All
19.  For Real
