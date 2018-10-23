Toro Y Moi announces new album, Outer Peace, shares video for lead single “Freelance”: Watch

Toro Y Moi, photo by Jack Bool

Back in the summer, Toro Y Moi revealed plans to return to the road this fall for what he dubbed, the “Outer Peace Tour”. Speculation was that the tour’s name was a tease for a forthcoming album, and today that hunch has proven true. Toro Y Moi has announced Outer Peace will be released January 18th, 2019 via Carpark Records.

The follow-up to last year’s Boo Boo, Outer Peace features appearances by indie pop duo Wet, producer ABRA, and electronic artist Instupendo. The 10-track LP came together after Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear returned to his Bay Area home after spending a year in Portland, Oregon. Reverting back to city life after living in a nature-rich locale awakened Bear to how stifling mass culture can be. “This record is a response to how disposable culture has become and how it affects creativity,” he said in a press release. “While listening, you might pay attention or ignore — either way that’s ok, this is music for a creative mind.”



As a first listen to this “music for a creative mind,” Toro has shared the video for lead single “Freelance”. The funky track comes with a video directed by Toro’s frequent collaborator Harry Israelson. Take a look at the clip, which exists “in the same world as the album’s cover art,” as a press release puts it, below.

Outer Peace Artwork:

Outer Peace Tracklist:

01. Fading

02. Oridnary Pleasure

03. Laws of the Universe

04. Miss Me (feat. ABRA)

05. New House

06. Baby Drive It Down

07. Freelance

08. Who Am I

09. Monte Carlo (feat. WET)

10. 50-50 (feat. Instupendo)

With the record formally announced, Toro Y Moi has also expanded the “Outer Peace Tour” itinerary. Find the full schedule below.

Toro Y Moi 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club *

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicália Festival

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ East Room ^

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

11/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/15 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

11/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

01/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

01/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

01/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

01/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ

01/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/15-16 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

03/01-03 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

* = w/ Salami Rose Joe Louis

^ = DJ Set

# = w/ Dizzy Fae