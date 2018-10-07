Menu
Travis Scott brings ASTROWORLD to SNL with help from Kevin Parker and John Mayer: Watch

A star-studded medley of "Skeletons" and "ASTROTHUNDER", plus "Sicko Mode"

by
on October 07, 2018, 12:29am
Travis Scott made his SNL debut with a pair of star-studded performances supporting his smash new album, ASTROWORLD. The Houston rapper was joined on stage by Tame Impala’s Kevin ParkerJohn Mayer, and super producer Mike Dean as he ran through a medley of “Skeletons” and “ASTROTHUNDER”. Later, he returned to perform the album standout, “Sicko Mode”, with the backing of Dean. Catch the replay below. For both performances, the stage was adorned to look like an amusement park; a woman rode a carousel horse, and he rapped “Sicko Mode” from atop a giant arcade console.


Scott also appeared in a sketch spoofing a late-night dance battle. He played a Mariah Carey backup dancer named Lil Bang Bang, who showed off his moves while dancing to the Jeopardy! theme song.

Both Parker and Mayer contributed to ASTROWORLD, which went twice No. 1 to the chagrin of Nicki Minaj. Beginning next month, Scott will embark on “The Wish You Were Here Tour.” You can grab tickets here.

