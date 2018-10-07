Travis Scott brings ASTROWORLD to SNL with help from Kevin Parker and John Mayer: Watch

Travis Scott performs on SNL with John Mayer and Kevin Parker

Travis Scott made his SNL debut with a pair of star-studded performances supporting his smash new album, ASTROWORLD. The Houston rapper was joined on stage by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, John Mayer, and super producer Mike Dean as he ran through a medley of “Skeletons” and “ASTROTHUNDER”. Later, he returned to perform the album standout, “Sicko Mode”, with the backing of Dean. Catch the replay below. For both performances, the stage was adorned to look like an amusement park; a woman rode a carousel horse, and he rapped “Sicko Mode” from atop a giant arcade console.

Scott also appeared in a sketch spoofing a late-night dance battle. He played a Mariah Carey backup dancer named Lil Bang Bang, who showed off his moves while dancing to the Jeopardy! theme song.

Travis Scott is preforming on Saturday Night Live, but not only is he preforming, they got him to act in the first skit as Lil Bang Bang jamming to the Jeopardy theme music 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FulAoMAJf9 — Pissed MARA (@EmperorMara) October 7, 2018

Both Parker and Mayer contributed to ASTROWORLD, which went twice No. 1 to the chagrin of Nicki Minaj. Beginning next month, Scott will embark on “The Wish You Were Here Tour.” You can grab tickets here.