Travis Scott and Drake drop “Sicko Mode” video: Watch

Travis Scott and Drake's video for Sicko Mode

Travis Scott has revealed the video for “Sicko Mode”, his standout Drake collaboration appearing on his latest album, ASTROWORLD. Director Dave Meyers turns Scott’s hometown of Houston into a psychedelic wonderland, wherein Scott can be found trotting around on horseback, serenading half-naked women by the train tracks, and moonlighting as a math teacher. All the while, a girl twerks in Drake’s eyeball; later, Drizzy’s face literally cracks into pieces. Needless to say, there’s a lot going on here. Watch it for yourself below.



In support of ASTROWORLD, Scott will embark on “The Wish You Were Here Tour” beginning next month.