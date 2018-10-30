Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score The Woman in the Window

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Well, it’s official: Trent Reznor doesn’t sleep. Already this year, he’s released Nine Inch Nails’ ninth studio album Bad Witch, toured across the world with setlists chock full of deep cuts, and scored Jonah Hill’s mid90s alongside Atticus Ross.

Of course, that’s all without mentioning the two other projects the Oscar-winning composers already had on their plate: HBO’s ambitious new Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof. You’d think he’d catch his breath, right?



Wrong. According to an interview with Variety, Reznor and Ross have also signed on to score Joe Wright’s new drama, The Woman In the Window, which is due out next year and stars Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, and Julianne Moore.

What’s more, Variety also confirms that the pair scored Susanne Bier’s post-sci-fi thriller Bird Box, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in December.

How do they do it? Mostly while touring. Reznor says the two wrote Bird Box during the first leg of this year’s tour and completed mid90s while they were gigging around England over the summer.

As for Watchmen, Reznor told Variety that he himself was the one who reached out:

We reached out to Damon and the HBO camp when I first heard about it, because I’ve been a fan of Damon since Lost. I was completely blown away by The Leftovers. Also, as a big fan of Watchmen [in other incarnations], I appreciated the fearlessness that taking on that property and that IP would require. I thought, if anybody was to do it at any place, HBO and Damon sounds exciting to me.

I’ve never done TV, but needless to say, it’s been a great several years for television, and long-form storytelling is exciting. So I told our agent, “Hey, let him know that we’d be definitely interested in working on that.” The next thing I know, we’re in a meeting with Damon, and we were all-in.

For Watchmen we’ve had the challenge of working almost blind, off a bit of a script for the first episode of 10. But we spent enough time with Damon to know that we’re kindred spirits. The pace of television seems interesting. Ask me in a few months how we feel about it, but right now we’re very excited about it.

So, if touring is what keeps Reznor grooving, then he's having a moment for sure: Nine Inch Nails is currently touring all across North America with The Jesus and the Mary Chain. Heavy Consequence recently caught the group during their two nights in Brooklyn, and you can read managing editor Spencer Kaufman's full review here.