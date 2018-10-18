Menu
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Halloween theme to be released on vinyl

A reimagining of John Carpenter's iconic theme

on October 18, 2018, 11:19am
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross score soundtrack Waves musical film
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Just in time for Halloween, Trent Reznor and Atticus Rossreimagining of John Carpenter’s iconic theme is receiving a physical release.

Reznor and Ross’ version of Carpenter’s Halloween theme has only been available in digital form since its release last October. However, come October 26th, a 12-inch vinyl release will arrive courtesy of Sacred Bones.

Revisit Reznor and Ross’ “Halloween” below.

Of course, Carpenter himself recently reimagined his iconic score to soundtrack David Gordon Green’s new Halloween movie. Both the film and Carpenter’s score are out tomorrow, and you can win a vinyl copy of the OST here.

Also, take a listen to Carpenter’s recent appearance on Halloweenies, our Halloween-themed podcast series.

