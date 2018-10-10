Troye Sivan and Charli XCX perform “1999” live for first time: Watch

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, photo by Craig Barritt

Troye Sivan showcased his latest album with a concert at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, but he came with more than just his impressive Bloom songs.

The Australian pop prodigy brought along special guest Charli XCX to perform their joint single “1999” live for the very first time. In addition, Sivan’s set included the live debut of “Revelation”, his collaboration with Sigur Ros’ Jónsi. The aching track is featured in the upcoming film Boy Erased (November 2nd), which tells the the true story of a teen sent to a gay conversion camp by his religious parents. Sivan, who came out as gay in 2013, also has a role in the movie.



Earlier in the evening, Sivan also helped one male audience member propose to his boyfriend. He said yes, and yes, it was pretty darn cute.

Below, check out fan-caught footage from yours truly.

“1999”:

“Revelation”:

Cute proposal: