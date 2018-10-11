True Detective’s third season premieres in January

True Detective season 3

True Detective’s third season got a compelling teaser trailer in August, and today Variety reveals that the highly anticipated HBO series will premiere on January 13th.

Across eight episodes, Nic Pizzolatto’s story will follow Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) across three different time periods as he digs deep into “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks.” Co-stars include Stephen Dorff, as an Arkansas State investigator and Carmen Ejogo as a schoolteacher with a connection to the two missing children.



Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier helmed the first two episodes, and journeyman TV director Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, Better Call Saul) handled the rest. Pizzolatto got some help in the scripting department from a true legend in Deadwood’s David Milch.

Revisit the teaser trailer below.