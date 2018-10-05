Alessia Cara reveals new song “Trust My Lonely”: Stream

Alessia Cara, photo by Philip Cosores

Alessia Cara hasn’t yet set a release date for her sophomore album, The Pains of Growing, but she is sharing one of its singles today. Titled “Trust My Lonely”, the new song sees the Best New Artist Grammy winner distancing herself from a toxic ex and instead finding strength in herself. “Go get your praise from someone else/ You did a number on my health,” the Canadian pop/R&B artist sings. “My world is brighter by itself, and I can do better, do better.”

Watch the single’s accompanying video below.



“Trust My Lonely” comes after “Growing Pains” and birthday tune “A Little More”. The Pains of Growing serves as the follow-up to Cara’s 2015 breakthrough debut, Know It All.