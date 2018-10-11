Tweedledee and Tweedledum: Kanye and Trump have lunch at the White House

Kanye hugs Donald Trump

Life is a simulation, I’m convinced of it. Today, Kanye West had lunch with Donald Trump at the White House.

Over roasted chicken and fingerling potatoes, Kanye and Trump spoke about a number of real-world issues impacting real-life Americans, including criminal justice reform, workforce training, urban revitalization, and the violence plaguing Chicago. All are important topics for sure, but neither man has demonstrated an ability to speak intelligently about such issues, especially ones rooted in race. Kanye, who recently admitted he’s off his meds, argues slavery was a “choice”. Trump, meanwhile, believes former President Obama was born in Africa, refused to condemn white supremacists’ role in the violent protests in Charlottesville last year, and currently employs not one single African American senior staff member at the White House.



As evidence of how well their discussion went, Trump and Kanye subsequently met with reporters inside the Oval Office. Kanye proceeded to go on a “10-minute soliloquy” about his mental health, to which Trump responded, “I tell you what that was pretty impressive… That was quite something.” Kanye also lauded Trump for solving the North Korea nuclear crisis in one day. At another point, Kanye remarked, “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. You might not have expected a crazy motherfucker like Kanye running up to support.” At the end of their Oval Office pow-wow, Kanye ran up to Trump and gave him a hug. “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it,” Trump told reporters.

Trump was also asked if Kanye could be a future presidential candidate. “Could very well be,” Trump responded. “Only after 2024,” Kanye added.

Joining Trump and Kanye for lunch were Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and NFL football legend Jim Brown.

Some videos, photos and notes from the pool spray:

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman,” famed musician Kanye West said of his MAGA hat while discussing masculinity, the economy and his brand pic.twitter.com/T06Z5tOSIU — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018

“What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on. What I need the liberals to improve on is, if he don't look good — we don’t look good. This is our president,” musician Kanye West said of the late night show that consistently mocks Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ab2jUI1xiU — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018

Kanye talks about how black poverty is driven by welfare and maga hats. pic.twitter.com/OwtYFBw3aO — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

This afternoon in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/FinUH469Gb — Axios (@axios) October 11, 2018

In the Oval Office with Donald Trump and Kanye West: pic.twitter.com/2ChPrHoWR4 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 11, 2018

KANYE IN OVAL pic.twitter.com/YTqY48os2d — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 11, 2018

Kanye says he gets power from wearing his red MAGA hat, calls it his Superman’s cape. pic.twitter.com/EZVO5gNHjB — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 11, 2018

Per pooler @agearan, Kanye West while meeting Trump: "We have to release the love through it the country…We don’t have the reparations but we have the 13th Amendment” President Trump: “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 11, 2018

White House releases LUNCH MENU for the Trumps and Kanye West: -Caprese salad with balsamic glaze

-roasted chicken

-fingerling potatoes

-sautéed asparagus The president, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will dine with West and Jim Brown in the private dining room off Oval. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 11, 2018

Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018