Tweedledee and Tweedledum: Kanye and Trump have lunch at the White House

Life is a simulation, I’m convinced of it. Today, Kanye West had lunch with Donald Trump at the White House.
Over roasted chicken and fingerling potatoes, Kanye and Trump spoke about a number of real-world issues impacting real-life Americans, including criminal justice reform, workforce training, urban revitalization, and the violence plaguing Chicago. All are important topics for sure, but neither man has demonstrated an ability to speak intelligently about such issues, especially ones rooted in race. Kanye, who recently admitted he’s off his meds, argues slavery was a “choice”. Trump, meanwhile, believes former President Obama was born in Africa, refused to condemn white supremacists’ role in the violent protests in Charlottesville last year, and currently employs not one single African American senior staff member at the White House.
As evidence of how well their discussion went, Trump and Kanye subsequently met with reporters inside the Oval Office. Kanye proceeded to go on a “10-minute soliloquy” about his mental health, to which Trump responded, “I tell you what that was pretty impressive… That was quite something.” Kanye also lauded Trump for solving the North Korea nuclear crisis in one day. At another point, Kanye remarked, “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. You might not have expected a crazy motherfucker like Kanye running up to support.” At the end of their Oval Office pow-wow, Kanye ran up to Trump and gave him a hug. “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it,” Trump told reporters.
Trump was also asked if Kanye could be a future presidential candidate. “Could very well be,” Trump responded. “Only after 2024,” Kanye added.
Joining Trump and Kanye for lunch were Trump’s son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and NFL football legend Jim Brown.
Some videos, photos and notes from the pool spray: