Prolific rocker Ty Segall serves up new covers album, Fudge Sandwich: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Kimberley Ross

Ty Segall has cooked up a new covers album called Fudge Sandwich. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new LP marks Segall’s fourth (!) full-length of 2018. It follows the prolific rocker’s solid Freedom’s Goblin from January, July’s collaborative effort with White Fence, and the latest record under his GØGGS name.



Throughout the course of Fudge Sandwich’s 11 songs, Segall his teeth into the works of the Grateful Dead (“St. Stephen”), Funkadelic (“Hit It and Quit It”), War (“Lowrider”), and Steve Winwood’s The Spencer Davis Group (“I’m a Man”). Segall also delivers new renditions of “Isolation” by John Lennon and “The Loner” from Neil Young.

Catch Segall live on his solo acoustic US tour.

Fudge Sandwich Artwork:

Fudge Sandwich Tracklist:

01. Lowrider (War)

02. I’m A Man (The Spencer Davis Group)

03. Isolation (John Lennon)

04. Hit It And Quit It (Funkadelic)

05. Class War (The Dils)

06. The Loner (Neil Young)

07. Pretty Miss Titty (Gong)

08. Archangel Thunderbird (Amon Düül II)

09. Rotten To The Core (Rudimentary Peni)

10. St. Stephen (Grateful Dead)

11. Slowboat (Sparks)