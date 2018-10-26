Menu
Prolific rocker Ty Segall serves up new covers album, Fudge Sandwich: Stream

Featuring fresh takes on the Grateful Dead, John Lennon, Funkadelic, Neil Young, and more

by
on October 26, 2018, 9:34am
Ty Segall Class War The Dils
Ty Segall, photo by Kimberley Ross

Ty Segall has cooked up a new covers album called Fudge Sandwich. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new LP marks Segall’s fourth (!) full-length of 2018. It follows the prolific rocker’s solid Freedom’s Goblin from January, July’s collaborative effort with White Fence, and the latest record under his GØGGS name.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

Throughout the course of Fudge Sandwich’s 11 songs, Segall  his teeth into the works of the Grateful Dead (“St. Stephen”), Funkadelic (“Hit It and Quit It”), War (“Lowrider”), and Steve Winwood’s The Spencer Davis Group (“I’m a Man”). Segall also delivers new renditions of “Isolation” by John Lennon and “The Loner” from Neil Young.

Catch Segall live on his solo acoustic US tour.

Fudge Sandwich Artwork:

fudge sandwich stream ty segall album Prolific rocker Ty Segall serves up new covers album, Fudge Sandwich: Stream

Fudge Sandwich Tracklist:
01. Lowrider (War)
02. I’m A Man (The Spencer Davis Group)
03. Isolation (John Lennon)
04. Hit It And Quit It (Funkadelic)
05. Class War (The Dils)
06. The Loner (Neil Young)
07. Pretty Miss Titty (Gong)
08. Archangel Thunderbird (Amon Düül II)
09. Rotten To The Core (Rudimentary Peni)
10. St. Stephen (Grateful Dead)
11. Slowboat (Sparks)

