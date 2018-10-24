Tyler, the Creator is a bad banana on his version of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Grinch

Illumination Entertainment has given Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas tale a CG upgrade with its forthcoming adaptation of The Grinch. While the story gets a flashy modernization thanks to animation technology and the endearing voice of Benedict Cumberbatch, the theme song has also been updated courtesy of Tyler, the Creator.

As we pointed out when news of Tyler’s involvement was first revealed in the film’s trailer, we’re not really sure a slinking rap track is the best foil for an animated children’s movie, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad song. Tyler has actually put together a completely serviceable version, complete with kid’s choir, the crack of a slay whip, and his own verse from the Grinch’s perspective: “All those smiles, homie, I turn up, frown/ All them decorations, I tear ’em down/ You can ask Max, I don’t play around.”



Listen to the full version below.

The Grinch hits theaters on November 9th, and it will feature even more new tracks from Tyler. In addition to Cumberbatch as the title character, the film stars Angela Lansbury as the Mayor of Whoville, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Pharrell Williams as the Narrator. Watch the latest trailer below.