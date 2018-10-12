Menu
Usher unveils surprise new album, A: Stream

Recorded with noted trap producer Zaytoven

on October 12, 2018, 12:18am
Usher

Usher announced a surprise release on Thursday morning entitled A, marking his first album since 2016’s Hard II Love. It’s now available, and subscribers of Spotify and Apple Music can stream it below.

Usher’s new tunes deviate from his usual sound, adopting the trap beats currently sweeping Atlanta, where he spent a good chunk of his early life. To help capture the modern sound, he collaborated on A with Future and Migos producer Zaytoven. Zaytoven and Usher previously collaborated on the 2009 single “Papers”.

The venerable R&B artist teased the album on his social accounts, releasing a trailer that found him cruising in a skating rink, a strip club, and a private jet.

Usher Zaytoven A

A Tracklist:
01. Stay at Home
02. ATA
03. Peace Sign
04. You Decide
05. Birthday
06. She Ain’t Tell Ya
07. Say What U Want
08. Gift Shop

