Verne Troyer’s death officially ruled a suicide

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for his turns in the Austin Powers franchise, passed away earlier this year at the age of 49. There was speculation at the time that Troyer had taken his own life, and now, per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County coroner has officially ruled his death a suicide.

Troyer died from alcohol abuse or, as the coroner puts it, “sequelae of alcohol intoxication.” In April, we reported that the actor had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after a friend found him “extremely upset, drunk suicidal.” Troyer had previously hospitalized for alcohol addiction and had publicly acknowledged his struggles with alcohol abuse.



“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” read a statement from Troyer’s family upon his death.