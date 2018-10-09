Vic Mensa calls out XXXTentacion at BET Awards: “Your favorite rapper is an abuser”

Vic Mensa

The 2018 BET Awards aren’t set to air until October 16th, but pre-recorded segments filmed over the weekend already have the hip-hop community riled up. During the show’s famed cypher portion, Vic Mensa reportedly used his freestyle to diss the late XXXTentacion.

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser,” Mensa rapped, according to DJ Scheme, a prominent Florida-based musician who was in attendance. While no audio of Mensa’s controversial cypher has surfaced, DJ Scheme, a known XXX and Ski Mask the Slump God collaborator, tweeted that the rest of it had him feeling “fucking disgusted.” As XXX was honored with the Best New Artist award, his mother was also present at the ceremony and allegedly witnessed Mensa’s freestyle.



When y’all hear Vic Mensas fucking freestyle at the BET awards y’all are going to be fucking disgusted. @VicMensa SUCK MY DICK — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

“Y’all don’t even understand this pain!” DJ Scheme wrote on Twitter. “You know how crazy I feel like it’s my brother my fucking brother who I knew personally was a fucking great and loving person. Accusations are different from someone admitting to fucking domestic violence.”

Following the backlash, Mensa has apologized in an Instagram video — however, not so much for what he said, but the fact that he did so in front of XXX’s family. “I vehemently reject the trend in hip-hop of championing abusers, and I will not hold my tongue about it… Protect women,” stated Mensa. “With that said I was not aware his mother would be in attendance & I offer her my deepest condolences.”

Prior to his death in June, XXX was mired in multiple legal problems related to assault and domestic abuse. In October 2016, he was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. Late last year, the Florida MC was hit with additional felony charges for witness tampering.

As alluded to by DJ Scheme, Mensa isn’t entirely innocent when it comes to the subject of domestic violence. In the past, the Chicago rapper has admitted to choking his own girlfriend during a fight.

yo bro how u gone say

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser” and then follow it with a line saying “some shit X some shit so I won’t live long” u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that shit — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

I TOLD YALL HE WAS A BITCH ASS MOTHER FUCKER — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 8, 2018

Vic Mensa is the most pussy bitch in the rap game fam. I never seen someone so fucking bitch made. Anyone who side with that fuck ass hoe can see me PERSONALLY. — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 8, 2018