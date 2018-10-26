Volbeat announce Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken live album and concert film

Volbeat, photo by Ross Halfin

Volbeat aren’t quite ready to unleash a new studio album yet, but the band will have a new release to give fans by the holiday season. The Danish metallers are gearing up to unleash a new live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken, on December 14th.

Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken was filmed during the band’s sold-out August 26th, 2017, show at the famed Danish venue. The concert was actually the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever, with more than 48,250 people in the crowd.



“Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us,” frontman Michael Poulsen said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”

Special guests at the concert that are also featured on the live album include Mille Petrozza, Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich (on a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”), boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones. The 26-track set packs live versions of popular Volbeat tracks, such as “Still Counting,” “Lola Montex”, “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” and “A Warrior’s Call,” plus a live performance of a new song, “The Everlasting.”

The album and concert film can be pre-ordered in a variety of packages here.

Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken Artwork:

Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken Tracklist:

01. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

02. Heaven Nor Hell

03. Radio Girl

04. Lola Montez

05. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)

06. Doc Holiday

07. Sad Man’s Tongue

08. 16 Dollars

09. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)

10. Fallen

11. Slaytan

12. Dead But Rising

13. Goodbye Forever

14. Maybellene I Hofteholder

15. The Everlasting

16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)

17. Evelyn (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

18. Lonesome Rider

19. Seal The Deal

20. The Garden’s Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)

21. Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)

22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)

23. A Warrior’s Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)

24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Still Counting

Special Guests:

Mia Maja –Vocals on “Let It Burn,” “For Evigt”

Rod Sinclair – Banjo on “7 Shots” and “For Evigt”

Mille Petrozza – Vocals on “7 Shots”

Johan Olsen – Vocals on “For Evigt” and “The Garden’s Tale”

Barney Greenway – Vocals on “Evelyn”

Lars Ulrich – Drums on “Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood” and “Enter Sandman”

Mikkel Kessler – Special Appearance on “A Warrior’s Call”

Danko Jones – Vocals on “Black Rose”