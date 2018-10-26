Volbeat announce Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken live album and concert film

Volbeat aren’t quite ready to unleash a new studio album yet, but the band will have a new release to give fans by the holiday season. The Danish metallers are gearing up to unleash a new live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken, on December 14th.
Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken was filmed during the band’s sold-out August 26th, 2017, show at the famed Danish venue. The concert was actually the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever, with more than 48,250 people in the crowd.
“Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us,” frontman Michael Poulsen said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”
Special guests at the concert that are also featured on the live album include Mille Petrozza, Johan Olsen, Mark “Barney” Greenway, Lars Ulrich (on a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”), boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones. The 26-track set packs live versions of popular Volbeat tracks, such as “Still Counting,” “Lola Montex”, “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” and “A Warrior’s Call,” plus a live performance of a new song, “The Everlasting.”
The album and concert film can be pre-ordered in a variety of packages here.
Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken Artwork:
Let’s Boogie! Live from Telia Parken Tracklist:
01. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
02. Heaven Nor Hell
03. Radio Girl
04. Lola Montez
05. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)
06. Doc Holiday
07. Sad Man’s Tongue
08. 16 Dollars
09. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)
10. Fallen
11. Slaytan
12. Dead But Rising
13. Goodbye Forever
14. Maybellene I Hofteholder
15. The Everlasting
16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)
17. Evelyn (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)
18. Lonesome Rider
19. Seal The Deal
20. The Garden’s Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)
21. Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)
22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)
23. A Warrior’s Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)
24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)
25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza
26. Still Counting
Special Guests:
Mia Maja –Vocals on “Let It Burn,” “For Evigt”
Rod Sinclair – Banjo on “7 Shots” and “For Evigt”
Mille Petrozza – Vocals on “7 Shots”
Johan Olsen – Vocals on “For Evigt” and “The Garden’s Tale”
Barney Greenway – Vocals on “Evelyn”
Lars Ulrich – Drums on “Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood” and “Enter Sandman”
Mikkel Kessler – Special Appearance on “A Warrior’s Call”
Danko Jones – Vocals on “Black Rose”