Cowabunga! 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie score gets first-ever, major butt-kicking release

As the wise Master Splinter once said, “All fathers care for their sons,” and like good sons, we must care for our vinyl. That’s why we’re ordering one large pizza in celebration of the latest soundtrack from Waxwork Records.
On Friday, October 19th, Waxwork will release John DuPrez’s exceptional original score to 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is being made available for the first time ever. As Michelangelo might say, “It’s a kodak moment.”
Just like the good ol’ days, fan can choose from their favorite heroes and villains, who have all been honored via 180 gram colored vinyl (see below): Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and, yes, even The Foot.
Even better, co-creator Kevin Eastman returned to design exclusive art for the release, bringing the 1990 film back to its classic comic book origins. There’s also a super cool poster and 1990 movie poster postcard.
So, grab your bow, your nunchucks, your sais, your sword, hell, even your hockey mask, and get yourself this vinyl come Friday. Stream four of the tracks below in anticipation and consult the full tracklist shortly after.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracklist:
Side A
01. Crimewave
02. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
03. Crime Fighters
04. Possess The Right Thinking
05. Subway Attack
06. Splinter’s Tale I
Side B
7. Hidden Treasures
8. Shredder’s Big Entrance
9. Raphael In Trouble
10. Huge Fight
11. Tatsu Attack
12. Trouble
13. Their Greatest Fear
Side C
14. Message From Splinter
15. Time To Go Back
16. Splinter’s Tale
17. Battles With The Foot
18. Sewer Surfin’
19. Street Fight
Side D
20. Shredder’s Last Stand
21. The Fall Of Shredder
22. TMNT (Alt Mix)
23. Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix)
24. Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)