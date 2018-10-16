Cowabunga! 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie score gets first-ever, major butt-kicking release

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

As the wise Master Splinter once said, “All fathers care for their sons,” and like good sons, we must care for our vinyl. That’s why we’re ordering one large pizza in celebration of the latest soundtrack from Waxwork Records.

On Friday, October 19th, Waxwork will release John DuPrez’s exceptional original score to 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which is being made available for the first time ever. As Michelangelo might say, “It’s a kodak moment.”



Just like the good ol’ days, fan can choose from their favorite heroes and villains, who have all been honored via 180 gram colored vinyl (see below): Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and, yes, even The Foot.

Even better, co-creator Kevin Eastman returned to design exclusive art for the release, bringing the 1990 film back to its classic comic book origins. There’s also a super cool poster and 1990 movie poster postcard.

So, grab your bow, your nunchucks, your sais, your sword, hell, even your hockey mask, and get yourself this vinyl come Friday. Stream four of the tracks below in anticipation and consult the full tracklist shortly after.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracklist:

Side A

01. Crimewave

02. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

03. Crime Fighters

04. Possess The Right Thinking

05. Subway Attack

06. Splinter’s Tale I

Side B

7. Hidden Treasures

8. Shredder’s Big Entrance

9. Raphael In Trouble

10. Huge Fight

11. Tatsu Attack

12. Trouble

13. Their Greatest Fear

Side C

14. Message From Splinter

15. Time To Go Back

16. Splinter’s Tale

17. Battles With The Foot

18. Sewer Surfin’

19. Street Fight

Side D

20. Shredder’s Last Stand

21. The Fall Of Shredder

22. TMNT (Alt Mix)

23. Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix)

24. Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)