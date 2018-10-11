Weezer to finally release The Black Album, announce tour dates with Pixies

Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

After spending most of the summer covering Toto, Weezer are ready to get back to basics. They’ve announced their true-blue follow-up to 2017’s Pacific Daydream, and fans will be pleased to know it’s another self-titled release — the long-awaited “Black Album”!

It won’t be out until sometime next year, but already, the band’s flipped on the hype machine with a new single and music video. Produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” is a funky detour for Rivers Cuomo, and the video is just as tongue-in-cheek. The clip stars Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz as “Rivers Wentz”, an unlucky Lyft driver who’s having the worst night of his life. Watch below.



That’s not all: Weezer will hit the road again next Spring alongside alternative rock legends the Pixies. The two will kick things off in Louisville, Kentucky starting next March and will close things out in Vegas (baby!). Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Weezer 2019 Tour Dates:

3/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

3/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

3/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

3/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

3/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

3/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

3/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

3/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

4/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

4/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

4/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

4/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center