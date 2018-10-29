“Weird Al” Yankovic announces tour with full symphony orchestra

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Earlier this year, “Weird Al” Yankovic toured a stripped-down set consisting primarily his original tracks instead of his iconic parodies. Now, the king of parody polka is going in the complete opposite direction, as he’s announced plans for a 2019 North American tour featuring a full symphony orchestra at each stop.

Following the “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, the forthcoming trek has been dubbed the “Strings Attached” tour. In an Instagram post, the Weird One called the planned shows his “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.” That includes a different orchestra at each stop, either an official philharmonic ensemble or a collection of local musicians. What’s more, the tour will mark the first time Al has performed with female backing vocalists, with Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly, and Scottie Haskell (all of whom have featured on his studio recordings) joining him on stage.



The shows promise all the costumes, props, and parody hits of past “Weird Al” tours, only this time amped up by the biggest bands with which he’s ever played. Dates will be announced on November 12th, with ticket on-sale beginning November 16th.

