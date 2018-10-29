“Weird Al” Yankovic announces tour with full symphony orchestra

Earlier this year, “Weird Al” Yankovic toured a stripped-down set consisting primarily his original tracks instead of his iconic parodies. Now, the king of parody polka is going in the complete opposite direction, as he’s announced plans for a 2019 North American tour featuring a full symphony orchestra at each stop.
Following the “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, the forthcoming trek has been dubbed the “Strings Attached” tour. In an Instagram post, the Weird One called the planned shows his “most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever.” That includes a different orchestra at each stop, either an official philharmonic ensemble or a collection of local musicians. What’s more, the tour will mark the first time Al has performed with female backing vocalists, with Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly, and Scottie Haskell (all of whom have featured on his studio recordings) joining him on stage.
The shows promise all the costumes, props, and parody hits of past “Weird Al” tours, only this time amped up by the biggest bands with which he’s ever played. Dates will be announced on November 12th, with ticket on-sale beginning November 16th.
In the mean time, revisit recordings from all 77 “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent” shows, plus a supercut of all the songs he covered during the tour.
Two weeks from today – Monday, Nov. 12 – we’ll be announcing the dates for my 2019 tour, which we’re calling Strings Attached. We’re going directly from my most scaled-down, low-key show ever (this year’s Ridiculously Ill-Advised Vanity Tour) to my most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever. Not only are we bringing back the costumes and the props and the big video screen, but also… every single night we’ll be performing with a FULL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA. For real. No, we’re not cramming an orchestra on our bus – it’ll be a different orchestra in every city. Sometimes it will be a “branded” local orchestra (like, say, the Colorado Symphony), and other times we’ll basically just be putting together our own orchestra with local musicians. And yes, we’re back to PLAYING THE HITS… but we’ll also throw in a few deeps cuts too (including a couple songs that we’ve never played before – not even on the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour!) Of course it’ll be the same amazing band as always – Jim, Steve, Ruben and Bermuda – plus, for the first time ever we’ll be touring with female background singers (Lisa Popeil, Monique Donnelly and Scottie Haskell – incredible vocalists who have appeared on many of my studio recordings). I think it’s really going to be a special show, and I can’t wait to get started! I’m not allowed to say much else about it before the 12th, but I will say that it’s basically a 3-month summer tour, and yes, we’ll be playing a bunch of places that we didn’t get around to on the last one (hello, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and the entire state of Florida!) But sadly, I’m afraid that, once again, it’s just a North American tour – hopefully we’ll hit Australia, Europe, and other parts of the world some other time. Anyway, tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 11:00 AM Eastern… all dates and info will be on weirdal.com. Hope to see you on the road next year!