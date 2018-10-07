Will Ferrell brings more cowbell for Chris Martin and twerks as Trump at Cancer for College benefit: Watch

Chad Smith performs with Chris Martin

While Saturday Night Live continued to predictably disappoint everyone above New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, one of its alums kept things hilarious over at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater with a Cancer For College benefit dubbed, “Will Ferrell’s Best Night Of Your Life”.

Hosted by Ferrell and produced by his own Funny or Die, the night saw the blockbuster comic in top form among a who’s who of A-list comedians, ranging from Jerry Seinfeld to Samantha Bee, Michelle Wolf to Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel to Jerrod Carmichael.



Throughout the night, Ferrell kept things lively by twerking as Donald Trump (in disguise as George W. Bush), playing Brad Paisley’s fictional brother Gary, overseeing a panel as Ron Burgundy, and bringing “more cowbell” to Chris Martin’s acoustic rendition of Coldplay hit, “Viva La Vida”.

As promised, Ferrell’s doppelgänger Chad Smith brought his Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All-Stars supergroup, which featured Martin, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard, and Brad Paisley. If you recall, Smith and Ferrell previously came together at the 2014 Cancer For College benefit to cover the Rolling Stones with McCready, Lessard, McKagan, and country singer Brandi Carlile. This time around, the one-off supergroup performed a set of covers, including Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”.

Watch all the clips below.