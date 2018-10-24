William Shatner and Iggy Pop sing “Silent Night”: Stream

William Shatner and Iggy Pop

Next week, William Shatner will release his first-ever holiday album, Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album. The tracklist features 13 holiday staples as performed by Shatner and a host of left field guests, such as punk great Henry Rollins, who is featured on “Jingle Bells”. Another notable guest is Iggy Pop, who joins Shatner for a rendition of “Silent Night”. Take a listen below.

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album is due out October 26th. It marks Shatner’s third release for Cleopatra Records following 2011’s David Bowie covers album, Seeking Major Tom, and 2013’s prog-rock concept LP, Ponder the Mystery.

Other contributors include Billy Gibbons, who guests on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and Todd Rundgren, who appears alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle on “Winter Wonderland”.

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album Tracklist:

01. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins)

02. Blue Christmas (feat. Brad Paisley)

03. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Joe Louis Walker)

04. Winter Wonderland (feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd)

05. Twas The Night Before Christmas (feat. Mel Collins of King Crimson)

06. Run Rudolph Run feat. (Elliot Easton of The Cars)

07. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. (Rick Wakeman of Yes)

08. Silver Bells (feat. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull)

09. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (feat. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night (feat. Iggy Pop)

12. White Christmas (feat. Judy Collins)

13. Feliz Navidad (feat. Dani Bander)

14. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins) (Punk Rock Version)